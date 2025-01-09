Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banks 60, Rainier 29
Central Linn 73, Oakridge 14
Corbett 56, Riverdale 37
Dufur 34, C.S. Lewis 28
Hood River 49, Hillsboro 45
La Salle 49, Canby 33
Liberty 69, Sandy 26
North Douglas 51, Bandon 34
Salem Academy 55, Santiam 33
The Dalles 43, Pendleton 39
Trout Lake, Wash. 53, South Wasco County 38
Yamhill-Carlton 63, Neah-Kah-Nie 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.