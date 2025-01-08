Watts and Washington State host Pacific

Pacific Tigers (5-13, 0-4 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (13-3, 3-0 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pacific Tigers (5-13, 0-4 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (13-3, 3-0 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts Pacific after LeJuan Watts scored 24 points in Washington State’s 91-82 victory over the San Francisco Dons.

The Cougars have gone 7-0 in home games. Washington State scores 81.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 0-4 against WCC opponents. Pacific has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Washington State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.1 per game Pacific allows. Pacific averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Washington State allows.

The Cougars and Tigers meet Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Watts averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc.

Lamar Washington is averaging 11.2 points and 6.2 assists for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 67.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.