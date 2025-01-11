Watkins leads Ohio against Kent State after 24-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (9-6, 2-1 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (3-10, 1-2 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kent State Golden Flashes (9-6, 2-1 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (3-10, 1-2 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio takes on Kent State after Kennedi Watkins scored 24 points in Ohio’s 66-49 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Bobcats are 2-5 in home games. Ohio is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.2 turnovers per game.

The Golden Flashes are 2-1 in MAC play. Kent State leads the MAC with 16.9 assists. Jenna Batsch leads the Golden Flashes with 4.0.

Ohio averages 58.2 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 64.1 Kent State allows. Kent State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Ohio gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is scoring 15.7 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bobcats.

Mya Babbitt is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 12.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 58.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 37.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

