Watkins and Florida State host Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (6-7, 0-2 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (9-4, 0-2 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Syracuse Orange (6-7, 0-2 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (9-4, 0-2 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -8.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Syracuse after Jamir Watkins scored 25 points in Florida State’s 90-76 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Seminoles have gone 5-2 in home games. Florida State ranks seventh in the ACC in team defense, allowing 69.2 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Orange are 0-2 against ACC opponents. Syracuse allows 78.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

Florida State averages 78.2 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 78.9 Syracuse gives up. Syracuse scores 7.6 more points per game (76.8) than Florida State gives up to opponents (69.2).

The Seminoles and Orange face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Jackson is averaging 7.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Seminoles.

Donnie Freeman is averaging 13.2 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Orange.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Orange: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.