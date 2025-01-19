Watch out, tennis players: Carlos Alcaraz has a little brother who’s talented, too

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Look out, tennis players: Carlos Alcaraz has a little brother, Jaime, who’s good at the sport,…

Jaime, who is 13, won his first match in qualifying at a well-known tournament in France for young players, called Les Petits As. Many ultimately successful pros, including Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal, competed at that event long before embarking on their careers at the highest level.

“I saw the results,” the older Alcaraz sibling, who already is a four-time Grand Slam champion at age 21, said Sunday after reaching the quarterfinals at the Australian Open.

“I remember that tournament, that period of my life. I made a lot of friends in that circuit, let’s say,” he said. “I’m just happy to see my little brother playing those tournaments the same as I played when I was his age.”

Carlos said he hadn’t gotten the chance to speak to Jaime yet, but did talk to their mother, who is at Les Petits As.

“I’m just supporting him every time. Doesn’t matter that I’m in the other part of the world. I’m just trying to support him, being supportive for him, trying to (take away) all the pressure that people put on him,” Carlos said. “I’m just happy to see him growing and … becoming, let’s say, a grown man.”

