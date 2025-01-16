Washington and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks take on conference foe Tennessee Tech

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-9, 4-3 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-8, 4-2 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-9, 4-3 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-8, 4-2 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jaylon Johnson and Tennessee Tech host Tedrick Washington Jr. and Southeast Missouri State in OVC action.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-0 in home games. Tennessee Tech has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Redhawks are 4-3 in conference games. Southeast Missouri State ranks seventh in the OVC scoring 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Brendan Terry averaging 5.3.

Tennessee Tech scores 72.5 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 67.8 Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State averages 73.3 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 73.8 Tennessee Tech gives up to opponents.

The Golden Eagles and Redhawks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 12.3 points, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Golden Eagles.

Washington is averaging 15.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Redhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

