Warriors to retire Andre Iguodala’s No. 9 jersey

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As Andre Iguodala moves around town in the Bay Area these days, he is regularly stopped…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As Andre Iguodala moves around town in the Bay Area these days, he is regularly stopped by fans eager to praise him for how he carried himself while playing for the Golden State Warriors.

For his grit and his drive. For doing all the little things many never saw.

Some even share how his example influenced the way they raise their own kids — because that’s how much he has meant to big-time basketball both on the court and off it.

“I’m used to getting stopped a lot but now it throws me off because I don’t play basketball anymore,” Iguodala said. “You can see a good fan versus a bad fan from a mile away, and so I’m able to see, OK, this is a decent human being, and this is a genuine interaction. I think the folks that I’m running into in the Bay are of high value and morals, and so 99% are really good interactions.

“You walk away feeling a little bit better about yourself, actually, because you realize it’s bigger than you.”

Now, Iguodala will give them more to celebrate and cheer.

The Warriors announced Tuesday that Iguodala is becoming the seventh player to have his number retired by the franchise — set to join Rick Barry (24), Wilt Chamberlain (13), Nate Thurmond (42), Al Attles (16), Chris Mullin (17) and Tom Meschery (14).

Golden State will honor Iguodala and hang his No. 9 jersey following an afternoon game against Dallas on Feb. 23, meaning former teammate Klay Thompson will have the chance to be there.

“Andre will go down as one of the smartest, shrewdest and most unique and successful players ever to wear a Warriors uniform,” owner Joe Lacob said.

Iguodala retired in October 2023 after 19 NBA seasons and four championships with Golden State, including an NBA Finals MVP award in 2015. Shortly after announcing he was done playing, Iguodala became the acting executive director of the National Basketball Players Association.

The 41-year-old Iguodala was the No. 9 pick in the 2004 NBA draft out of Arizona and played in 1,231 career games. He spent eight seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, one in Denver, six with the Warriors, two in Miami and the last two back for Golden State. He was part of NBA champions in 2015, ‘17, ’18 and 2022.

“Andre in my mind was the unsung hero of that whole era,” coach Steve Kerr said. “Everyone knows about Steph and Klay and Kevin Durant, Draymond, but Andre was the guy who sort of tied it all together. Brilliant two-way basketball player, brilliant basketball mind, unlocked so much of the stuff that we did at both ends of the floor because of his intellect and his athleticism. And he was really fun to coach.”

A defensive stopper who took on a variety of roles, Iguodala not only mentored teammates at the end of his career but also provided insight to Kerr.

It was Kerr who trusted Iguodala to perform on the big stage and moved him into the starting lineup trailing 2-1 to the Cavaliers in the 2015 Finals and gave him the assignment of guarding then-Cleveland star LeBron James.

“A lot of those things go unnoticed,” the retired swingman said. “I constantly get stopped by folks and they say, ‘You know, you really helped me raise my children in terms of bringing a proper approach, to whatever it is that you do, respecting what you do, doing it at a high level, teamwork, discipline. Sacrifice is probably the biggest thing that they use in regards to me, with sometimes less is more, but knowing when to be ready for the big moments.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.