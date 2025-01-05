Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga to be sidelined more than 3 weeks with ankle injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jonathan Kuminga will be sidelined at least three weeks for the Golden State Warriors because of…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jonathan Kuminga will be sidelined at least three weeks for the Golden State Warriors because of a sprained right ankle he injured Saturday night against Memphis.

An MRI exam confirmed the diagnosis and the team said Sunday he will be re-evaluated in three weeks. Kuminga jumped to try for a blocked shot when he landed awkwardly on what appeared to be two Grizzlies’ players feet.

“It’s still very fresh, it’s only a couple hours,” Kuminga said. “I’m not happy with what happened. … There’s things that you take day by day, you never know. I don’t even think about that far (in advance), I’m just concerned on how I’m going to get back.”

A day later, he wasn’t sure exactly how it happened, determined to begin the rehab process and stay positive by watching film and spending time with his teammates. He has been through this injury a few times before.

Kuminga has leaned on Draymond Green’s guidance.

“I just don’t want to be out; I want to be out there,” Kuminga said before the Warriors hosted Sacramento on Sunday, crutches at his locker. “I feel like our team is now taking off in the right direction and I would love to just be out there.”

Kuminga rolled the outside of his ankle in the closing minutes of the first half of Golden State’s 121-113 victory over the Grizzlies. Kyle Anderson will pick up more playing time in Kuminga’s absence.

Kuminga is the Warriors’ second-leading scorer behind Stephen Curry, averaging 16.8 points, along with 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Kuminga had 13 points over 15 minutes before getting hurt.

“I definitely knew right away,” he said. “Once I landed on the guy, it was sore right away and that’s why I just ran out because I knew I wasn’t coming back after that.”

Coach Steve Kerr will mix and match who replaces Kuminga, but the Warriors will dearly miss his athleticism at the rim.

Moses Moody is another player who will have a greater opportunity.

“Yeah, brutal. He’s our most athletic scorer, finisher and he’s been playing so well,” Kerr said. “It’s a tough one. We do feel good about our depth and our ability to withstand his loss.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.