Walker leads Illinois State against Drake after 27-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (10-7, 2-4 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (14-2, 4-2 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Illinois State Redbirds (10-7, 2-4 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (14-2, 4-2 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State takes on Drake after Chase Walker scored 27 points in Illinois State’s 85-84 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Bulldogs are 8-1 on their home court. Drake ranks ninth in the MVC in rebounding with 29.9 rebounds. Cam Manyawu paces the Bulldogs with 6.3 boards.

The Redbirds have gone 2-4 against MVC opponents. Illinois State averages 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

Drake’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Illinois State gives up. Illinois State averages 20.8 more points per game (77.8) than Drake allows (57.0).

The Bulldogs and Redbirds meet Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett Stirtz is averaging 17.3 points, 6.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bulldogs.

Walker is averaging 14.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Redbirds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

