Wake Forest takes on Miami (FL) after Sallis’ 20-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-4, 3-1 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (4-11, 0-4 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest visits Miami (FL) after Hunter Sallis scored 20 points in Wake Forest’s 77-59 win against the NC State Wolfpack.

The Hurricanes have gone 4-5 in home games. Miami (FL) scores 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Demon Deacons are 3-1 in conference games. Wake Forest has a 10-4 record against opponents over .500.

Miami (FL) averages 77.5 points, 12.6 more per game than the 64.9 Wake Forest gives up. Wake Forest’s 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Miami (FL) has allowed to its opponents (47.3%).

The Hurricanes and Demon Deacons square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Cleveland is averaging 12.9 points for the Hurricanes.

Sallis is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Demon Deacons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 1-9, averaging 72.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.