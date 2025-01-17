Virginia visits Louisville after Hepburn’s 24-point showing

Virginia Cavaliers (8-9, 1-5 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (13-5, 6-1 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisville…

Virginia Cavaliers (8-9, 1-5 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (13-5, 6-1 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville hosts Virginia after Chucky Hepburn scored 24 points in Louisville’s 85-61 victory against the Syracuse Orange.

The Cardinals have gone 7-3 at home. Louisville ranks third in the ACC in rebounding with 36.3 rebounds. J’Vonne Hadley leads the Cardinals with 7.8 boards.

The Cavaliers are 1-5 against ACC opponents. Virginia has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Louisville averages 78.2 points, 14.8 more per game than the 63.4 Virginia gives up. Virginia averages 61.0 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 69.7 Louisville allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hadley is averaging 11.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Cardinals.

Isaac McKneely is averaging 11.9 points for the Cavaliers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 26.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

