Virginia faces Stanford on 3-game road skid

Virginia Cavaliers (8-7, 1-3 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (10-5, 2-2 ACC)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia visits Stanford looking to stop its three-game road slide.

The Cardinal have gone 8-1 at home. Stanford is seventh in the ACC with 14.3 assists per game led by Jaylen Blakes averaging 5.3.

The Cavaliers have gone 1-3 against ACC opponents. Virginia is 4-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Stanford scores 76.4 points, 14.0 more per game than the 62.4 Virginia gives up. Virginia’s 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Stanford has allowed to its opponents (45.0%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Raynaud averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 20.7 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc.

Elijah Saunders is shooting 46.3% and averaging 12.1 points for the Cavaliers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

