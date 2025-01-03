Victor Wembanyama after 100 games: Set to turn 21, his numbers are staggering

Victor Wembanyama’s days as a 20-year-old in the NBA are over. He turns 21 on Saturday. And on the final…

And on the final day before that birthday, Wembanyama hit another milestone — 100 NBA games.

A look at where the San Antonio star ranks in certain statistical categories, at both his age and at the 100-game mark of his career.

Points: 2,278

Wembanyama is the seventh player in the last 45 years to have that many points through his first 100 games, joining Michael Jordan (2,721), Zion Williamson (2,524), David Robinson (2,476), Shaquille O’Neal (2,427), Luka Doncic (2,332) and Terry Cummings (2,305).

He’s the 12th player to score that many points before turning 21. LeBron James — with 4,649, in 186 games before his 21st birthday — leads that list.

Wembanyama’s 35 points on Friday in a win over Denver pushed his career average to 22.7 points, just a sliver ahead of where Kevin Durant was before turning 21. The only players with at least 50 games who averaged more points before turning 21: Williamson (25.7), James (25.0), Doncic (24.2) and O’Neal (24.0).

Rebounds: 1,053

Wembanyama is the first player since O’Neal to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds before turning 21.

O’Neal averaged 24 points and 14.2 rebounds in 54 games before that birthday. Wembanyama is averaging 22.7 points and 10.5 rebounds.

Assists: 386

Plenty of players have had that many assists before turning 21, or through their first 100 games.

But centers? That’s where Wembanyama stands apart.

The only 7-foot centers with that many assists through 100 games were Bill Walton (who was listed somewhere between 6-foot-11 and 7-foot-1 during his career) and Brad Daugherty. Walton had 440, Daugherty 398.

Blocks: 366

Since blocks became an official stat in 1971-72, only two players had more in their first 100 games than Wembanyama.

Manute Bol had 425. David Robinson had 383. Again, that’s good company.

“He’s a tremendous shot-blocker,” Denver coach Michael Malone said Friday.

3-pointers: 225

This one gets a little crazy. He has more 3-pointers through 100 games than Stephen Curry — the NBA’s all-time leader — did.

Curry had 200 in his first 100 NBA contests. Wembanyama has 225 3-pointers, which ranks as 11th-most through 100 games in NBA history.

A reminder: He’s a 7-foot-4 center, not a guard, even though he has all the guard skills.

