Veteran reliever Chris Martin returns to hometown team on 1-year deal with Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Veteran reliever Chris Martin signed a one-year contract with his hometown Texas Rangers on Monday night, returning to a team he pitched for in 2018 and 2019.

Martin went 3-1 with a 3.45 ERA in 45 relief appearances for Boston last season, when he struck out 50 batters in 44 1/3 innings and his three walks were the fewest by qualified major league relievers. The right-hander had a 2.16 ERA in 100 games for the Red Sox the past two years.

The 38-year-old Martin has a 16-18 career record with a 3.38 ERA and 14 saves in 369 games — all in relief. His career began with Colorado in 2014, and he pitched for the New York Yankees in 2015 before going to Japan in advance of his first stint with the Rangers.

Texas traded Martin in 2019 to Atlanta. He was with the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022 before going to the Red Sox in free agency.

Right-hander Matt Festa was designated for assignment to make room on the Rangers’ big league roster.

Earlier in the day, Texas traded right-hander Owen White to Cincinnati for cash.

