VCU hosts UMass after Khalil’s 21-point game

UMass Minutewomen (9-10, 4-4 A-10) at VCU Rams (10-10, 4-4 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts UMass after Zoli Khalil scored 21 points in VCU’s 65-56 victory over the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Rams are 6-4 on their home court. VCU averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Minutewomen are 4-4 in A-10 play. UMass ranks seventh in the A-10 with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Megan Olbrys averaging 2.6.

VCU is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 38.8% UMass allows to opponents. UMass averages 7.2 more points per game (63.4) than VCU gives up to opponents (56.2).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary-Anna Asare is averaging 15.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Rams. Khalil is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Olbrys is scoring 13.8 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Minutewomen. Yahmani McKayle is averaging 12.9 points and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 57.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Minutewomen: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

