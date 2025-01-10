UTSA hosts Wichita State after Spears’ 40-point game

Wichita State Shockers (10-5, 0-2 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-2 AAC) San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wichita State Shockers (10-5, 0-2 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-2 AAC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts Wichita State after Amir Spears scored 40 points in UTSA’s 82-77 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Roadrunners have gone 4-2 at home. UTSA has a 1-5 record against teams over .500.

The Shockers are 0-2 against conference opponents. Wichita State ranks fifth in the AAC with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Quincy Ballard averaging 8.2.

UTSA averages 79.0 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 75.6 Wichita State allows. Wichita State averages 78.3 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 78.7 UTSA gives up.

The Roadrunners and Shockers match up Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damari Monsanto is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 10.3 points.

Justin Hill averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Shockers: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

