Utah Valley hosts Grant-Foster and Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-4, 1-0 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (9-6, 1-0 WAC) Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-4, 1-0 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (9-6, 1-0 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon visits Utah Valley after Tyon Grant-Foster scored 23 points in Grand Canyon’s 82-71 win against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Wolverines are 5-0 on their home court. Utah Valley is second in the WAC in rebounding with 35.7 rebounds. Carter Welling leads the Wolverines with 6.5 boards.

The Antelopes are 1-0 in conference matchups. Grand Canyon averages 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

Utah Valley makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Grand Canyon has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Grand Canyon has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Utah Valley have averaged.

The Wolverines and Antelopes meet Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Welling is averaging 13.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Wolverines.

Rayshon Harrison is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 11.8 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.