Utah Jazz beat Orlando Magic 105-92 for 2nd win in 2 nights

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brice Sensabaugh scored 27 points, Collin Sexton added 20 and Walker Kessler grabbed 17 rebounds for the Utah Jazz in a 105-92 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night.

Sensabaugh shot 11 for 19 from the field including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers in 28 minutes off the bench.

Johnny Juzang, Kyle Filipowski and Svi Mykhhailiuk scored 12 points each for Utah, who have won two in a row.

Jett Howard led Orlando with a career-high 21 points. Wendell Carter Jr. had 15 points and Cole Anthony added 12 points in his first start since the final game of the 2022-23 season.

The Magic shot 36% overall and made 14 of 47 3-point shots (30%).

Takeaways

Jazz: After winning seven games in the first 10 weeks of the NBA season, the Jazz picked up two victories in 24 hours in Florida, and they did it without most of their starting lineup. Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Keyonte George, each of whom played 26 minutes or more on Saturday, did not play Sunday.

Magic: With Jalen Suggs joining Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Mo Wagner on the injured list, the Magic played without their top four scorers. Suggs, who strained his back on Friday night, missed his third game of he season. Banchero, who has missed 32 games with a torn oblique, is expected to play soon.

Key moment

Sensabaugh, coming off a career-high 34 points in Miami on Saturday, hit two 3-pointers and scored eight straight Utah points early in he fourth quarter, stretching an 11-point lead to 17.

Key stats

The Jazz are 6-4 against Eastern Conference competition, and 3-21 against the West. Seven of their nine wins have come on the road.

Up next

Jazz: Play at home against Atlanta on Tuesday night.

Magic: Play at New York on Monday night.

