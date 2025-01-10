Utah hosts Oklahoma State following Madsen’s 20-point game

Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-5, 1-2 Big 12) at Utah Utes (8-6, 0-3 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-5, 1-2 Big 12) at Utah Utes (8-6, 0-3 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Oklahoma State after Gabe Madsen scored 20 points in Utah’s 82-59 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Utes are 8-2 in home games. Utah averages 81.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Cowboys have gone 1-2 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State has a 4-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Utah averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

The Utes and Cowboys face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keanu Dawes is averaging 7.1 points for the Utes.

Marchelus Avery is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 12.6 points and 5.3 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

