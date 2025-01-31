US rugby star Ilona Maher back from injury for Bristol and gets start Saturday

BRISTOL, England (AP) — U.S. rugby star Ilona Maher will start for the Bristol Bears on Saturday after missing a…

BRISTOL, England (AP) — U.S. rugby star Ilona Maher will start for the Bristol Bears on Saturday after missing a game last week because of a facial injury.

The 28-year-old Maher, who helped lead the U.S. to the bronze medal in rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics, will switch from winger to outside center for the Premiership Women’s Rugby match against Loughborough Lightning at Shaftesbury Park.

Maher was substituted out of Bristol’s game against Leicester on Jan. 18 with what she later described as a broken nose.

The Vermont native has returned to the 15-a-side game in hopes of boosting her chances of making the U.S. team for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup in England.

Maher is the most followed rugby player on social media and her arrival to England on a three-month contract at Bristol has brought significant attention to the league.

Maher has more than 8 million followers combined on Instagram and TikTok. She also was a runner-up on the “Dancing With The Stars” TV show.

