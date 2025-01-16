US amateur David Ford upstages McIlroy and Rahm to share lead in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A 22-year-old American amateur making his debut on the European tour upstaged Rory McIlroy,…

David Ford, a senior at the University of North Carolina, holed a 40-foot eagle putt at his first hole, ran off five straight birdies midway through the round and signed for a 7-under 65 at Emirates Golf Club.

Ford is a lefty, a triplet, No. 6 in the world amateur rankings and playing outside the United States for the first time. He earned an exemption for the Dubai Desert Classic, one of the most prestigious events on the European tour, as a reward for finishing the autumn section of the collegiate golf schedule at No. 1 in the PGA Tour’s university ranking.

Asked if he was expecting to contend in Dubai, where six of the world’s top 20 are competing, Ford said: “I try to keep my expectations low. I know where my game is at right now and I have got a lot of people around me believing in me which is really helpful going into this week.

“I just tried to have fun. Just come out here and do the preparation that I do for college events and just keep everything really simple and keep having fun.”

Ford was tied for the lead with Ricardo Gouveia of Portugal and David Micheluzzi of Australia — and five shots clear of defending champion McIlroy, who said he felt “a little uncomfortable” in shooting 70 in his first competitive round of 2025.

The No.3-ranked Northern Irishman was 1 over after eight holes before playing his final 10 holes in 3 under — including a chip-in at No. 7, his 16th hole.

“Definitely not as comfortable as I was in practice and coming in here,” McIlroy said. “But it’s nice to get a card in your hand. It sort of exposes the things that you need to work on.

“I got it around and got it in in a couple under, which is nice, and didn’t put myself out of the tournament, which is the main thing.”

Preston Summerhays, another top American amateur who played at the Walker Cup with Ford in 2023, shot 70 and was alongside McIlroy at 2 under.

Rahm, who plays on the Saudi breakaway LIV Golf circuit, shot 69 on his debut at the tournament. No. 8-ranked Viktor Hovland, who acknowledged this week he was going through a challenging time after tinkering with his swing, shot 75.

Ford, who is planning to turn pro in May, has played three times on the PGA Tour — at the RSM Classic and Barbasol Championship across 2022-23 and the Arnold Palmer Invitational last year.

At Bay Hill, he shot 1-under 71 in his first round but followed it with an 83 to miss the cut.

