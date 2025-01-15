UNLV hosts No. 22 Utah State in conference showdown

Utah State Aggies (16-1, 6-0 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (9-7, 3-2 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Utah State Aggies (16-1, 6-0 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (9-7, 3-2 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -4.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mason Falslev and No. 22 Utah State visit Dedan Thomas Jr. and UNLV on Wednesday.

The Rebels have gone 7-1 in home games. UNLV is sixth in the MWC with 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Jeremiah Cherry averaging 7.1.

The Aggies have gone 6-0 against MWC opponents. Utah State is 11-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

UNLV makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Utah State has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Utah State scores 12.1 more points per game (83.2) than UNLV gives up to opponents (71.1).

The Rebels and Aggies face off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is shooting 43.2% and averaging 16.1 points for the Rebels.

Ian Martinez averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 78.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

