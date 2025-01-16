UNC Wilmington hosts Northeastern after Newby’s 30-point game

Northeastern Huskies (10-7, 2-2 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-5, 2-2 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Northeastern Huskies (10-7, 2-2 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-5, 2-2 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -6; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts Northeastern after Donovan Newby scored 30 points in UNC Wilmington’s 66-63 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

The Seahawks have gone 9-2 in home games. UNC Wilmington is fourth in the CAA with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Sean Moore averaging 4.9.

The Huskies are 2-2 in CAA play. Northeastern is 4-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

UNC Wilmington scores 79.4 points, 10.5 more per game than the 68.9 Northeastern allows. Northeastern averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than UNC Wilmington gives up.

The Seahawks and Huskies square off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Newby is shooting 41.6% and averaging 16.5 points for the Seahawks.

Rashad King is scoring 17.1 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

