UNC Greensboro visits Brownell and Samford

UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-6, 3-0 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (13-3, 3-0 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-6, 3-0 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (13-3, 3-0 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford faces UNC Greensboro after Jaden Brownell scored 20 points in Samford’s 81-68 win over the VMI Keydets.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-0 in home games. Samford is 30th in college basketball averaging 11.9 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.9% from deep. Trey Fort leads the team averaging 3.1 makes while shooting 41.5% from 3-point range.

The Spartans are 3-0 in conference play. UNC Greensboro is eighth in the SoCon with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Malik Henry averaging 1.9.

Samford makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than UNC Greensboro has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). UNC Greensboro averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Samford allows.

The Bulldogs and Spartans meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fort averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc.

Donovan Atwell is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 13.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 84.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.