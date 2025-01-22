UNC Greensboro puts home win streak on the line against Mercer

Mercer Bears (9-10, 2-4 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-7, 5-1 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Mercer Bears (9-10, 2-4 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-7, 5-1 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -9; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Spartans take on Mercer.

The Spartans are 7-0 in home games. UNC Greensboro is the top team in the SoCon in team defense, giving up 64.1 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Bears are 2-4 against SoCon opponents. Mercer ranks eighth in the SoCon shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

UNC Greensboro scores 74.7 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 75.6 Mercer gives up. Mercer averages 15.7 more points per game (79.8) than UNC Greensboro allows (64.1).

The Spartans and Bears face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Atwell is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 14.6 points. Kenyon Giles is shooting 51.4% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Johnson is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 15.7 points. Ahmad Robinson is averaging 17.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

