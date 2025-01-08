UNC Greensboro faces Chattanooga after Giles’ 25-point outing

UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-6, 2-0 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (9-6, 1-1 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-6, 2-0 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (9-6, 1-1 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro visits Chattanooga after Kenyon Giles scored 25 points in UNC Greensboro’s 84-67 win over the Furman Paladins.

The Mocs have gone 6-1 in home games. Chattanooga has a 4-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Spartans are 2-0 in SoCon play. UNC Greensboro has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Chattanooga makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than UNC Greensboro has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). UNC Greensboro has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Chattanooga have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is averaging 12.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Mocs.

Giles is averaging 16.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

