UNC Asheville faces Charleston Southern after Wilkins’ 20-point showing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-17, 0-6 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-12, 3-3 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville plays Charleston Southern after Taylor Wilkins scored 20 points in UNC Asheville’s 77-65 loss to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers have gone 3-4 at home. Charleston Southern is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 0-6 in Big South play. UNC Asheville is 1-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Charleston Southern averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 4.3 per game UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than Charleston Southern has allowed to its opponents (42.5%).

The Buccaneers and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Catherine Alben is shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 15.4 points and 1.6 steals. Keshunti Nichols is averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games.

Dakota McCaughan is shooting 26.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 7.4 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals. Lalmani Simmons is shooting 39.1% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 61.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 57.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

