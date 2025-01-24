UNC Asheville Bulldogs play the Charleston Southern Buccaneers, seek 5th straight win

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (14-6, 5-1 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-15, 2-4 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday,…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (14-6, 5-1 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-15, 2-4 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville will attempt to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Charleston Southern.

The Buccaneers are 5-2 in home games. Charleston Southern leads the Big South with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Taje’ Kelly averaging 6.8.

The Bulldogs are 5-1 in Big South play. UNC Asheville averages 15.3 assists per game to lead the Big South, paced by Jordan Marsh with 4.1.

Charleston Southern is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 44.5% UNC Asheville allows to opponents. UNC Asheville averages 6.5 more points per game (85.4) than Charleston Southern gives up to opponents (78.9).

The Buccaneers and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly is averaging 20 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Daylen Berry is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Marsh is averaging 17.2 points and 4.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Toyaz Solomon is averaging 16.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 90.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.