UMKC Kangaroos face the Saint Thomas Tommies on 4-game slide

Saint Thomas Tommies (15-6, 5-1 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (10-11, 2-4 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC comes into the matchup with St. Thomas after losing four in a row.

The Kangaroos have gone 7-2 at home. UMKC ranks third in the Summit League with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamar Brown averaging 3.4.

The Tommies are 5-1 in conference matchups. St. Thomas ranks seventh in the Summit League with 28.7 rebounds per game led by Kendall Blue averaging 4.4.

UMKC scores 75.0 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 75.3 St. Thomas gives up. St. Thomas averages 19.6 more points per game (85.6) than UMKC gives up (66.0).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Cameron Faas is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Miles Barnstable is scoring 14.9 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Tommies. Drake Dobbs is averaging 12.2 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Tommies: 8-2, averaging 87.0 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

