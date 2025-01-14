UMass visits Fordham after Medor’s 20-point game

UMass Minutemen (6-11, 1-3 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-9, 0-4 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham…

UMass Minutemen (6-11, 1-3 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-9, 0-4 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts UMass after Japhet Medor scored 20 points in Fordham’s 74-64 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Rams have gone 6-3 at home. Fordham has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Minutemen are 1-3 against A-10 opponents. UMass ranks second in the A-10 with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Rivera averaging 3.1.

Fordham’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game UMass allows. UMass averages 73.5 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 75.8 Fordham allows.

The Rams and Minutemen match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Medor is averaging 11.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rams.

Jaylen Curry is averaging 12.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Minutemen.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

