UMass-Lowell hosts NJIT after Robinson’s 22-point showing

NJIT Highlanders (3-13, 0-1 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (12-5, 1-1 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on UMass-Lowell after Sebastian Robinson scored 22 points in NJIT’s 87-64 loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

The River Hawks are 10-1 in home games. UMass-Lowell ranks sixth in the America East with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Max Brooks averaging 1.8.

The Highlanders are 0-1 in America East play. NJIT has a 1-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

UMass-Lowell makes 50.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than NJIT has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). NJIT’s 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than UMass-Lowell has allowed to its opponents (41.9%).

The River Hawks and Highlanders face off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinton Mincey is shooting 46.8% and averaging 15.2 points for the River Hawks.

Tariq Francis is averaging 18.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

