UMass-Lowell faces Vermont, looks for 11th straight home win

Vermont Catamounts (8-8, 1-0 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (12-4, 1-0 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Vermont Catamounts (8-8, 1-0 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (12-4, 1-0 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell will try to keep its 10-game home win streak intact when the River Hawks play Vermont.

The River Hawks are 10-0 on their home court. UMass-Lowell averages 16.1 assists per game to lead the America East, paced by Quincy Clark with 3.1.

The Catamounts have gone 1-0 against America East opponents. Vermont is eighth in the America East with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Noah Barnett averaging 1.4.

UMass-Lowell’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Vermont gives up. Vermont averages 66.1 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 72.9 UMass-Lowell gives up to opponents.

The River Hawks and Catamounts square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is averaging 6.8 points and 3.1 assists for the River Hawks.

TJ Hurley is averaging 14.6 points for the Catamounts.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 8-2, averaging 83.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.