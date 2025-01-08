UMass hosts Dayton after Santos’ 23-point game

Dayton Flyers (11-4, 1-1 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (5-10, 0-2 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Dayton Flyers (11-4, 1-1 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (5-10, 0-2 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -9.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays UMass after Nate Santos scored 23 points in Dayton’s 82-62 loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Minutemen are 4-4 on their home court. UMass is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Flyers have gone 1-1 against A-10 opponents. Dayton is seventh in the A-10 with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Enoch Cheeks averaging 5.5.

UMass’ average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Dayton gives up. Dayton averages 76.6 points per game, 1.6 more than the 75.0 UMass gives up.

The Minutemen and Flyers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rahsool Diggins is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Minutemen.

Malachi Smith is averaging 11.6 points and 5.8 assists for the Flyers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Flyers: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.