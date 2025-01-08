UL Monroe faces Southern Miss, seeks to end 5-game skid

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-12, 0-3 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-9, 1-2 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8…

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-12, 0-3 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-9, 1-2 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe looks to break its five-game slide with a win against Southern Miss.

The Golden Eagles are 6-1 in home games. Southern Miss averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Warhawks are 0-3 in Sun Belt play. UL Monroe ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Bolden averaging 2.1.

Southern Miss’ average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Southern Miss gives up.

The Golden Eagles and Warhawks face off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cobie Montgomery averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 49.3% from beyond the arc.

Coltie Young averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 69.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

