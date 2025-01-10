Udeh, TCU Horned Frogs take on the BYU Cougars

BYU Cougars (10-4, 1-2 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (8-6, 1-2 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

BYU Cougars (10-4, 1-2 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (8-6, 1-2 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU takes on TCU in Big 12 action Saturday.

The Horned Frogs are 8-0 on their home court. TCU has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Cougars are 1-2 against conference opponents. BYU scores 81.4 points while outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game.

TCU’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game BYU gives up. BYU has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

The Horned Frogs and Cougars face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Wenzel is shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging eight points.

Trevin Knell is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 9.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.