UCF takes on TCU following Ivy-Curry’s 24-point game

TCU Horned Frogs (10-8, 3-4 Big 12) at UCF Knights (12-6, 3-4 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

TCU Horned Frogs (10-8, 3-4 Big 12) at UCF Knights (12-6, 3-4 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF plays TCU after Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 24 points in UCF’s 108-83 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Knights have gone 9-2 at home. UCF is 5-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Horned Frogs have gone 3-4 against Big 12 opponents. TCU ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Ernest Udeh Jr. averaging 3.1.

UCF averages 79.2 points, 12.3 more per game than the 66.9 TCU allows. TCU’s 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than UCF has allowed to its opponents (45.0%).

The Knights and Horned Frogs face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is scoring 16.7 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Knights. Ivy-Curry is averaging 13.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the past 10 games.

Noah Reynolds is scoring 12.6 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Horned Frogs. Vasean Allette is averaging 13.3 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

