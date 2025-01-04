UC Davis visits Adams and CSU Northridge

UC Davis Aggies (8-6, 2-1 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (10-4, 2-1 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (8-6, 2-1 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (10-4, 2-1 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -9; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge plays UC Davis after Marcus Adams Jr. scored 20 points in CSU Northridge’s 95-65 win against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Matadors have gone 3-1 in home games. CSU Northridge is 9-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Aggies are 2-1 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is ninth in the Big West scoring 26.3 points per game in the paint led by Ty Johnson averaging 8.0.

CSU Northridge makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than UC Davis has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). UC Davis has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 37.9% shooting opponents of CSU Northridge have averaged.

The Matadors and Aggies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adams is averaging 14.6 points for the Matadors.

Johnson is averaging 20.2 points and 2.6 steals for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.