Tyrrell Hatton outduels Daniel Hillier to win Dubai Desert Classic by a stroke

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Englishman Tyrrell Hatton held off Daniel Hillier of New Zealand to win the Dubai Desert Classic by a stroke on Sunday, equaling Jon Rahm’s record of five Rolex Series victories.

Overnight leader Hillier birdied the last to put pressure on his playing partner but Hatton held his nerve to hole his par putt from seven feet and secure the win.

“It feels amazing,” Hatton said. “I said earlier in the week, this is one of the events that you would like to have on your CV. It’s such an iconic event for the DP World Tour. To add my name to the list of the amazing champions that have been before me, and to have my name on that trophy now, it’s a dream come true.”

The Rolex Series includes a few events with elevated purses every season. Hatton hadn’t won one of these tournaments since Abu Dhabi in 2021.

Hatton shot a 3-under 69 in the final round Sunday to finish 15 under overall to edge Hillier (71) and fellow Englishman Laurie Canter (68) in third, another shot back.

“I’m not going to lie, I was pretty nervous on the back nine to be honest,” Hatton said. “I guess I just maybe wanted it a bit too much. I knew the position I was in, and a little bit scruffy down the last. But yeah, to see that putt go in felt amazing. Just so happy to win.”

The 26-year-old Hillier, ranked 223rd in the world, was seeking his first win on the European tour since his maiden victory on the tour at the British Masters in July 2023. He hadn’t had a top-10 finish since the Open de España in October 2023.

“It’s bittersweet, that’s for sure,” he said. “Yeah, I didn’t have my best today, obviously, but I fought hard all day, just barely gave myself a chance down the stretch. Hats off to Tyrrell. He was pretty solid down the stretch there. He’s class. Well done to him.”

Rory McIlroy (66), who was seeking a third straight title at the tournament, finished joint fourth on 12 under with Niklas Norgaard (66) of Denmark.

Japan’s Keita Nakajima, who tied for 21st, finished with an albatross at the par-five 18th.

