Two players required hospital treatment after colliding in a Twenty20 domestic cricket match

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Two Sydney Thunder players in Australia’s Twenty20 Big Bash League required overnight hospital treatment after colliding…

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Two Sydney Thunder players in Australia’s Twenty20 Big Bash League required overnight hospital treatment after colliding while fielding in a match against the Perth Scorchers.

Team officials said Cameron Bancroft’s season was over after the Thunder opener suffered a broken right shoulder blade and broken nose in a collision Friday night with teammate Daniel Sams. Sams appeared to be knocked out by the collision, and the match was delayed while both players were taken off the field.

The team said both players were set to be released from the hospital on Saturday afternoon. Sams will also be sidelined for at least 12 days after he and Bancroft were diagnosed with concussions.

The Thunder won the match by four wickets, chasing down Perth’s total on the final ball of the match. Perth had scored 177-4 and Sydney replied with 179-6.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.