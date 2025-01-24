Tulsa hosts Memphis following Hagemann’s 20-point game

Memphis Tigers (4-13, 2-4 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-10, 3-4 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Memphis Tigers (4-13, 2-4 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-10, 3-4 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits Tulsa after DeeDee Hagemann scored 20 points in Memphis’ 68-65 win over the Tulane Green Wave.

The Golden Hurricane are 7-3 in home games. Tulsa has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers have gone 2-4 against AAC opponents. Memphis allows 79.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.8 points per game.

Tulsa averages 69.2 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 79.6 Memphis gives up. Memphis averages 70.8 points per game, 3.0 more than the 67.8 Tulsa gives up to opponents.

The Golden Hurricane and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delanie Crawford is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 17.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Elise Hill is shooting 39.8% and averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games.

Tanyuel is averaging 10.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. TI’lan Boler is averaging 17.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.