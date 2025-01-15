Tulane hosts Carroll and Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls (9-8, 2-2 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (9-8, 3-1 AAC) New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Florida Atlantic Owls (9-8, 2-2 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (9-8, 3-1 AAC)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic visits Tulane after Tre Carroll scored 20 points in Florida Atlantic’s 81-76 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Green Wave are 8-2 in home games. Tulane is third in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.9 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Owls are 2-2 in AAC play. Florida Atlantic is sixth in the AAC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Matas Vokietaitis averaging 2.2.

Tulane’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of Tulane have averaged.

The Green Wave and Owls meet Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Banks is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Green Wave.

Carroll is averaging 12.4 points for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

