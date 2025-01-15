Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Astoria 54, Tillamook 48
Banks 70, Yamhill-Carlton 40
Barlow 58, David Douglas 52
Bonanza 61, Lowell 29
Brookings-Harbor 57, Rogue River 39
Camas Valley 53, Glide 37
Cascade Christian 73, North Valley 43
Central 56, Dallas 42
Central Catholic 64, Gresham 61
Churchill 64, Springfield 36
Crater 60, Ashland 49
Creswell 71, La Pine 29
Crosshill Christian 49, Central Linn 45
Damascus Christian 51, Trinity 45
Dufur 59, Horizon Christian Hood River 47
Eddyville 54, Crow 38
Forest Grove 65, Century 50
Franklin 66, Wells 60
Gold Beach 64, Myrtle Point 56
Grant 87, Benson 41
Grant Union 72, Four Rivers Community School 45
Hidden Valley 43, Klamath 38
Illinois Valley 67, Bandon 47
Jesuit 64, West Linn 52
Jordan Valley 70, Huntington 26
Junction City 66, North Bend 45
La Grande 51, Ontario 44
Lake Oswego 69, Ridgeview 55
Lakeridge 65, Tigard 56
Liberty 71, Newberg 40
Livingstone 74, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 18
Lost River 55, Culver 22
Marist 60, Stayton 53
Marshfield 51, Cottage Grove 39
McNary 71, North Salem 46
Monroe 50, Waldport 36
Neah-Kah-Nie 66, Riverdale 57
New Hope Christian 51, Milo 31
Newport 69, Molalla 46
Nixyaawii 96, Pilot Rock/Ukiah 42
North Medford 66, Roseburg 51
Open Door 53, Grand View Christian 34
Oregon City 63, Tualatin 52
Philomath 46, Gladstone 44
Portland Adventist 50, De La Salle 46
Prospect 38, Central Christian 25
Riverside 66, McLoughlin 46
Sandy 68, Clackamas 63
Scappoose 56, St. Helens 47
Sherman 65, Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 39
Siletz Valley 55, McKenzie 48
Silverton 70, Lebanon 54
Sisters 49, Harrisburg 40
South Albany 73, McKay 66
South Medford 61, Grants Pass 47
South Salem 87, Sprague 76
South Wasco County 74, Klickitat, Wash. 70
Southridge 68, Beaverton 46
Southwest Christian 49, Portland Waldorf 30
St. Mary’s 70, Lakeview 40
Sunset 60, Aloha 49
Sweet Home 49, Siuslaw 48
Valley Catholic 52, Oregon Episcopal 48
West Albany 75, Corvallis 70
Western Christian High School 90, Chemawa 27
Weston-McEwen 67, Joseph 43
Westside Christian 76, Horizon Christian Tualatin 50
Westview 64, Mountainside 35
Woodburn 70, Crescent Valley 56
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
