Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Astoria 54, Tillamook 48

Banks 70, Yamhill-Carlton 40

Barlow 58, David Douglas 52

Bonanza 61, Lowell 29

Brookings-Harbor 57, Rogue River 39

Camas Valley 53, Glide 37

Cascade Christian 73, North Valley 43

Central 56, Dallas 42

Central Catholic 64, Gresham 61

Churchill 64, Springfield 36

Crater 60, Ashland 49

Creswell 71, La Pine 29

Crosshill Christian 49, Central Linn 45

Damascus Christian 51, Trinity 45

Dufur 59, Horizon Christian Hood River 47

Eddyville 54, Crow 38

Forest Grove 65, Century 50

Franklin 66, Wells 60

Gold Beach 64, Myrtle Point 56

Grant 87, Benson 41

Grant Union 72, Four Rivers Community School 45

Hidden Valley 43, Klamath 38

Illinois Valley 67, Bandon 47

Jesuit 64, West Linn 52

Jordan Valley 70, Huntington 26

Junction City 66, North Bend 45

La Grande 51, Ontario 44

Lake Oswego 69, Ridgeview 55

Lakeridge 65, Tigard 56

Liberty 71, Newberg 40

Livingstone 74, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 18

Lost River 55, Culver 22

Marist 60, Stayton 53

Marshfield 51, Cottage Grove 39

McNary 71, North Salem 46

Monroe 50, Waldport 36

Neah-Kah-Nie 66, Riverdale 57

New Hope Christian 51, Milo 31

Newport 69, Molalla 46

Nixyaawii 96, Pilot Rock/Ukiah 42

North Medford 66, Roseburg 51

Open Door 53, Grand View Christian 34

Oregon City 63, Tualatin 52

Philomath 46, Gladstone 44

Portland Adventist 50, De La Salle 46

Prospect 38, Central Christian 25

Riverside 66, McLoughlin 46

Sandy 68, Clackamas 63

Scappoose 56, St. Helens 47

Sherman 65, Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 39

Siletz Valley 55, McKenzie 48

Silverton 70, Lebanon 54

Sisters 49, Harrisburg 40

South Albany 73, McKay 66

South Medford 61, Grants Pass 47

South Salem 87, Sprague 76

South Wasco County 74, Klickitat, Wash. 70

Southridge 68, Beaverton 46

Southwest Christian 49, Portland Waldorf 30

St. Mary’s 70, Lakeview 40

Sunset 60, Aloha 49

Sweet Home 49, Siuslaw 48

Valley Catholic 52, Oregon Episcopal 48

West Albany 75, Corvallis 70

Western Christian High School 90, Chemawa 27

Weston-McEwen 67, Joseph 43

Westside Christian 76, Horizon Christian Tualatin 50

Westview 64, Mountainside 35

Woodburn 70, Crescent Valley 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

