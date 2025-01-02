Troy Terry scores his 2nd goal of the game in OT to lift the Ducks past the Jets, 4-3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Troy Terry scored his second goal of the game at 3:34 of overtime to give the…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Troy Terry scored his second goal of the game at 3:34 of overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Terry added an assist in a three-point night, Radko Gudas and Leo Carlsson also scored and John Gibson stopped 27 shots for Anaheim. The Ducks improved to 16-17-4.

Gudas forced overtime when his screened shot from the point beat Connor Hellebuyck with 1:10 left in regulation and the Gibson off for an extra attacker.

Alex Iafallo gave Winnipeg a 3-2 lead with a wraparound with 2:44 left.

Adam Lowry and Mark Scheifele also scored for Winnipeg. The Jets have lost two in a row to fall to 27-11-2.

Takeaways

Ducks: After allowing the first goal just 33 seconds into the game, they hung tough enough to tie it at 2 in the second, then rebounded from a late 3-2 deficit.

Jets: Jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, only to watch it disappear early in the second period.

Key moment

After Iafallo gave the Jets a 3-2 lead with 2:44 left, Gudas tied it with a screened shot from the point.

Up next

The Ducks are at Edmonton on Friday night. The Jets continue their eight-game homestand Saturday against Detroit.

