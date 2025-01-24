Troy plays Louisiana following Jenkins’ 22-point game

Troy Trojans (13-7, 7-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-9, 4-4 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Troy Trojans (13-7, 7-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-9, 4-4 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy plays Louisiana after Emani Jenkins scored 22 points in Troy’s 105-58 win against the Texas State Bobcats.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 7-3 at home. Louisiana has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Trojans have gone 7-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy is the Sun Belt leader with 45.6 rebounds per game led by Zay Dyer averaging 10.5.

Louisiana’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Troy gives up. Troy has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Louisiana have averaged.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Trojans square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erica Lafayette is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 14.8 points and 5.1 rebounds. Tamiah Robinson is shooting 37.3% and averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games.

Shaulana Wagner is averaging 9.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Trojans. Dyer is averaging 13.5 points and 11.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 46.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

