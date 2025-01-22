Tretter, Miami (OH) RedHawks square off against the Akron Zips

Akron Zips (9-9, 3-3 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-6, 3-3 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Akron Zips (9-9, 3-3 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-6, 3-3 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes Miami (OH) and Akron will play on Wednesday.

The RedHawks have gone 5-2 at home. Miami (OH) ranks ninth in the MAC in rebounding averaging 30.3 rebounds. Amber Tretter leads the RedHawks with 7.8 boards.

The Zips are 3-3 against MAC opponents. Akron ranks sixth in the MAC with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Shelbee Brown averaging 7.9.

Miami (OH) averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Akron allows. Akron averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Miami (OH) allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enjulina Gonzalez is averaging 17.5 points for the RedHawks. Maya Chandler is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

Zakia Rasheed is averaging 6.6 points for the Zips. Alexus Mobley is averaging 14.2 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 6-4, averaging 60.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points per game.

Zips: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

