Trae Young misses Hawks’ game against Bulls because of bruised right rib

CHICAGO (AP) — Atlanta All-Star Trae Young is sidelined for the short-handed Hawks’ game against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night due to a bruised right rib.

Coach Quin Snyder said Young “took a pretty good shot” against Phoenix on Tuesday, when he scored a season-high 43 points in a 122-117 win. Snyder was not sure how long Young will be sidelined.

“It’s only been 24 hours,” Snyder said. “We’re hopeful that he’ll be back quickly. If you’ve ever been hit in the ribs, sometimes they can’t tell if it’s broken or it’s sore or it’s bruised. Trae competes every time he plays and it’s hard to find a 175-pound guard that’s more durable than Trae Young.”

Young, averaging 23.1 points and a league-leading 11.9 assists, was part of a lengthy list of sidelined Hawks. It included Jalen Johnson (right shoulder inflammation), De’Andre Hunter (left foot soreness), Larry Nance Jr. (right hand) and rookie Zaccharie Risacher (left adductor irritation).

Atlanta was ninth in the Eastern Conference at 20-19 entering Wednesday’s game.

