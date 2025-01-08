Towns has 27 points and 13 rebounds, Anunoby scores 27 as Knicks beat Raptors 112-98

NEW YORK (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and 13 rebounds, OG Anunoby scored 27 points, and the New…

NEW YORK (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and 13 rebounds, OG Anunoby scored 27 points, and the New York Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors 112-98 on Wednesday night.

Josh Hart added 21 points and 11 rebounds while Jalen Brunson had 13 points for the Knicks, who snapped a three-game losing streak that followed nine consecutive victories.

Towns shot 9 for 14 from the field, including 3 for 3 on 3-pointers, in 34 minutes after missing Monday’s loss against Orlando due to patellar tendinopathy in his right knee.

Immanuel Quickley scored 22 points against his former team and Scottie Barnes had 18 for the Raptors, who have lost two straight and 14 of 15.

The Knicks shot 55% from the field and got 40 combined points from Towns, Anunoby and Hart to head into halftime with a 55-51 lead.

Takeaways

Raptors: RJ Barrett, another former Knick, had 16 points.

Knicks: Mikal Bridges had 10 points as all five Knicks starters scored in double digits.

Key Moment

New York led 91-81 with 9:22 left in the fourth quarter after a basket from Barnes and followed with a 15-0 run during a five- minute stretch in which the Raptors missed eight shots and had two turnovers.

Key stat

The Knicks have won their last seven meetings against Toronto dating back to last season. New York’s last loss to the Raptors was Jan. 22, 2023, at Madison Square Garden.

Up Next

Raptors visit Cleveland on Thursday, and Knicks host Oklahoma City on Friday.

