Tottenham striker Solanke set to miss 6 weeks with knee injury

Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke is likely to be out for around six weeks because of a knee injury, Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou said Thursday.

Solanke sustained the injury in training last week and missed the Premier League game against Everton on Sunday and Thursday’s Europa League win against Hoffenheim.

“With Dom, the information now is that we are looking at around the six-week mark,” Postecoglou said after his team’s 3-2 win in Germany. “No surgery. Maybe we can get him back a little bit earlier, just see how he progresses. But, at this stage, it’s saying around six weeks.”

Solanke was a 55 million pounds ($68 million) signing from Bournemouth in the offseason and has scored 11 goals in 29 appearances for Spurs.

