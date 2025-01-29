Tom McKibbin ignores Rory McIlroy’s advice and joins Saudi-funded LIV Golf

Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland has spurned the advice from mentor Rory McIlroy by giving up a PGA Tour card…

McKibbin, a 22-year-old who won his only European tour event in 2023, has signed to play with Jon Rahm and his Legions 13 team. LIV Golf starts its season next week in Saudi Arabia.

Rahm confirmed the signing in an Instagram post.

McKibbin, who grew up on the same course as McIlroy, was the 10th and final player in the DP World Tour points list to earn a PGA Tour card this year.

McIlroy, speaking earlier this month at the Dubai Desert Classic, said he told McKibbin: “If I were in your shoes, I would make a different choice than the one you’re making.

“Working so hard to get your tour card in the States, to achieve that goal last year was a big achievement. I think what he potentially is sacrificing and giving up with access to majors, potential Ryder Cup spot depending on how he would play … if I were in his position and I had his potential, which I think I have been before, I wouldn’t make that decision.”

McKibbin, who is No. 106 in the world ranking, joins a team that includes Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Caleb Surratt.

He played for Britain and Ireland at the start of the year in the Team Cup, unofficial matches for potential Ryder Cup players for Europe. McKibbin remains a European tour member, but he will have fewer opportunities to earn points. He is eligible only for the British Open this year.

