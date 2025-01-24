Toledo and Bowling Green face off for conference matchup

Bowling Green Falcons (9-9, 3-4 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (12-5, 4-3 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bowling Green Falcons (9-9, 3-4 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (12-5, 4-3 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts Bowling Green in a matchup of MAC teams.

The Rockets are 7-1 in home games. Toledo is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Falcons are 3-4 in MAC play. Bowling Green is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.1 turnovers per game.

Toledo averages 70.0 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 67.8 Bowling Green allows. Bowling Green has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Toledo have averaged.

The Rockets and Falcons meet Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Carruthers is averaging 10.1 points for the Rockets. Khera Goss is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Amy Velasco is averaging 16.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Falcons. Paige Kohler is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

